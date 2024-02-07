Kumail Nanjiani has shocked his fans by revealing that he had to go to therapy following the release of his so-far single Marvel movie, Eternals, in November 2021 due to the intense backlash the Chloe Zhao-directed film received. On top of people being concerned for his mental health and sympathetic to his experience, Nanjiani’s revelations also shocked people as many had completely forgotten Eternals ever existed, even if they were among those scathingly reviewing it at the time.

For Marvel commentators and critics it’s easy to lay into the latest piece of subjectively disappointing MCU content online and then move onto the next thing to get annoyed about, but Nanjiani’s discussion of his own personal experience reminds us that internet chatter can have a longer-lasting effect in the real-world. Given the impact it had on his mental health last time, the actor would be forgiven for turning down the opportunity to return as Kingo in the future.

In this regard, Nanjiani’s situation is recalling the equally unsavory treatment of another Marvel star. Ever since Captain Marvel released in 2019, Brie Larson has faced endless hate from some quarters online. To date, the actress has yet to publicly address the toxicity or if and how it has had an impact on her, but rumors abound that it has dampened her enthusiasm for playing what should be the role of a lifetime. Her own future in the franchise is equally as in doubt as Nanjiani’s, going by comments from the Oscar-winning actress’ own mouth.

Obviously, toxic fandom is not exclusive to the MCU, far from it, but a community that used to be full of positivity has certainly become typified by vitriol in many instances over the past few years. Clearly, it would be beneficial to remind folks that these packages of Marvel content are made by real people with real feelings and not simply developed by Kevin the robot from She-Hulk just to irritate us. If only there was the perfect series sitting on Disney Plus ready to binge to educate us all? Oh, wait, there is…

Brie Larson and Kumail Nanjiani’s experiences prove one underrated Disney Plus series should be compulsory viewing

The backlash that both Larson and Nanjiani and sadly many other cast and crew members of the MCU have faced, particularly across the Multiverse Saga, makes it all the more necessary for fans to check out Marvels Studios: Assembled on Disney Plus. A fresh hour-long special is released anytime a new movie or TV show lands on the streamer that dives behind the scenes of the production, allowing the viewer unique insight into how the project came to life.

Even if you’re not a fan of the project in question, every episode of Assembled is an essential watch as it reminds you that this movie, no matter how flawed you might find the finished product, was put together by a huge and very dedicated team full of passionate and talented people who made every creative decision with the best of intentions. It’s easy to come out of one of these specials with a newfound appreciation for the film or show, now that you’ve seen the hard work that went into it.

For example, The Making of The Marvels showcases the moment when Larson wrapped on the sequel, at which point she was overwhelmed by emotion. As the star makes clear in a voiceover, she isn’t sure where her character goes from here and therefore if she’ll get to play her again. That’s pretty meaningful for an actress who once signed a seven-picture deal with the studio. For context, she’s only appeared in four films to date. Who knows what may have happened to cause this uncertainty, but the fact that these movies haven’t gone down as Larson was no doubt hoping they would must be a factor.

Likewise, Eternals had one of the finest casts Marvel has ever assembled, Nanjiani very much included, and yet its poor reception has seemingly blocked the way to all of them from returning — even Harry Styles, at present. Both Brie Larson and Kumail Nanjiani, and many more, deserved better from the MCU fandom, and perhaps even from Marvel Studios as a whole. We know all too well that it’s not easy being a superhero within the Marvel universe. It turns out it’s not so easy being one in the real universe either.