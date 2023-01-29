Time is a fickle and cruel mistress, and it waits for nobody, not even an Academy Award-winning star like Brie Larson.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe stalwart appears to be having something of an existential crisis at the moment, after taking to Twitter to make her temporal bugbears heard, and it’s a sentiment we can all find ourselves agreeing with at one stage or another.

Anyone else feel like time is going by waaaaaaay too fast 🙃 — Brie Larson (@brielarson) January 29, 2023

Then again, us mere mortals don’t have the blockbuster sequel to a billion-dollar smash hit on the way like The Marvels headliner does, or even the 10th installment in one of cinema’s most lucrative franchises like the Fast X newcomer, or even a prestige TV show such as Apple’s Lessons in Chemistry, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a universal feeling.

The best advice would be for Larson to enjoy the moment, because 2023 is shaping up to be one of the biggest and most successful years of her career, an impressive achievement given that she’d won an Oscar before turning 30 and took top billing in one of the highest-grossing origin stories the comic book genre has ever seen.

She’s right, though, time is unforgiving and relentless. It feels like just yesterday it was 2020, but here we are knee-deep into what’s almost the second month of 2023 already. Now that Larson has said it out loud, maybe it’s time to stop for a second and ponder the futility of existence, because at the end of the day we’re all just specks in the great cosmos.