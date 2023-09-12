‘Brie Larson not being able to promote it is literally the best thing that could happen to ‘The Marvels’: Inevitably, haters are hoping the strikes continue in perpetuity

Director Nia DaCosta admitted that she’d be a lot more comfortable heading out to promote The Marvels if she had some Academy Award-winning A-list company for backup, but if you can believe it, not everybody feels the same way.

Inevitably, the follow-up to Captain Marvel, WandaVision, Ms. Marvel, and Secret Invasion all at once is going to be trolled and review-bombed from the second that becomes a viable option, and anyone who thinks otherwise must not be aware that YouTube dislikes on the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel’s first trailer were tracking over 3000 percent ahead of Morbius, just to give you an inkling of what we’re dealing with here.

And yet, if you can’t trust the entirely valid and totally unbiased opinion of somebody who analyses cinema under the pretense of it being “Worth It or Woke?” then realistically who can you put your faith in these days? The social media user in question opined that “Brie Larson not being able to promote it is literally the best thing that could happen to The Marvels,” which is a sentiment that will no doubt be sagely nodded at by the vocal subsection who have a longstanding vendetta against the actress for a litany of bizarre reasons.

It used to be the case that the MCU as a brand was the biggest selling point behind any of its projects, but with audience faith having been shaken several times over during the Multiverse Saga, there could be more pressure on the on-camera talents to sell it to the masses like never before. The strikes need to end sooner rather than later, but time will tell if it reaches a resolution before The Marvels really needs to start ramping up its hype campaign ahead of its Nov. 10 release.