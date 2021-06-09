Brie Larson Reportedly Wants Her Own Guardians Of The Galaxy-Type Team In The MCU

The Avengers might be on an extended hiatus having saved everyone and everything from the threat of Thanos at the conclusion of the Infinity Saga, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe has more than enough teams on the way to plug the gap in terms of ensemble-based action.

On the feature film front, the star studded Eternals is finally coming to theaters in November after being delayed for an entire year as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, while Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has regularly been touted as a potential destination for the Young Avengers to debut given the presence of Kathryn Newton as the recast Cassie Lang, along with the introduction of several other notable members of the roster during the buildup, including Kate Bishop, Elijah Bradley and more.

On top of that, Jon Watts is expected to dive straight into his Fantastic Four reboot once he finishes up on Spider-Man: No Way Home, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be shooting before the year is out, and of course there’s the shadow of the X-Men looming in the background. Insider Daniel Richtman is now offering that Brie Larson wants Captain Marvel to lead her own Guardians-style team in the MCU, but that’s the beginning and end of the tipster’s say on the matter, so it’s hard to get a handle as to what that could possibly entail.

The Marvels is already being positioned as a team-up of sorts thanks to the title change signaling that Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan will have major roles in the story. In the comic books, Carol Danvers once joined the Guardians of the Galaxy, while she’s also been affiliated with A-Force, Alpha Flight, Starjammers and more, so there’s plenty of stories to mine for inspiration should it end up happening.