Watch: Brie Larson Shares Training Video As She Gears Up For The Marvels

If someone built like Dwayne Johnson is lamenting the challenges of remaining in superhero shape for the duration of filming on Black Adam, then spare a thought for the normal-sized actors and actresses who have their own comic book blockbusters coming up.

Brie Larson is gearing up for her return as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Carol Danvers, with cameras set to begin rolling on The Marvels in a matter of days. The rebranding has of course led to an onslaught of speculation surrounding the Academy Award winner’s future as part of the franchise, but as you can see from the video below, she’s certainly putting the work in to follow up her recent comments as to why she’s so keen to get into tip-top physical condition to be thrown around in a wire rig and indulge in some fight sequences.

Only @MileyCyrus can bring out my superhuman strength needed to complete these workouts. pic.twitter.com/ekvUeGpcnb — Brie Larson (@brielarson) May 18, 2021

There’s still an air of mystery regarding The Marvels even though it now appears to be a cosmic team-up featuring Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan, with the identities of the supporting cast remaining under lock and key, although that should change in the near future when fast-rising Candyman director Nia DaCosta calls action.

Plot details are being kept firmly under wraps, but as the sequel to a billion-dollar smash hit that’s proved more than a little divisive and contentious in the years since release, the all-new core creative team will be looking to deliver an intergalactic epic that pleases the entire fanbase this time around, and we should have a much firmer idea of where The Marvels could be headed once the studio confirms if its November 2022 release date falls before or after the premiere of Secret Invasion on Disney Plus.