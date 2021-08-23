Brie Larson Reportedly Wants Captain Marvel To Face Galactus

In just her two appearances so far, Captain Marvel has proven herself to be one of the most powerful heroes in the whole MCU. Not only did she achieve her Binary form by the end of her 2019 origins movie, she then managed to give Thanos a run for his money in Avengers: Endgame. It stands to reason that Carol Danvers will showcase her strength in many more ways to come as the franchise continues.

And one of the best ways to do this would be to have her face off against one of the most powerful villains in the Marvel universe. At least, that’s what star Brie Larson appears to think as the latest word says she’s keen to do just that. We’re hearing from our sources — the same ones who told us about a certain Avengers star’s cameo in Free Guy before the movie came out — that Larson has aims for Carol to meet Galactus in the MCU.

The Devourer of Worlds is a villain that fans are fully expecting to see in the MCU before long, now that Marvel is in the process of rebooting the Fantastic Four — Spider-Man director Jon Watts is helming the fourth FF feature film, set to release in 2023. There hasn’t been any suggestion that Galactus will appear in that production, though, so he could show up elsewhere in the universe instead. And apparently, if Marvel takes a liking to Larson’s suggestion, then maybe he might show up in a future Captain Marvel flick.

Larson is currently shooting The Marvels, AKA Captain Marvel 2. With Nia DaCosta in the director’s chair, the sequel will see Captain Danvers team up with Monica Rambeau/Photon (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan/Miss Marvel (Iman Vellani). Zawe Ashton has been hired as the film’s villain, though her role has yet to be determined. Captain Marvel is on course to return to our screens when The Marvels hits theaters on November 11th, 2022.