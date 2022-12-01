Brie Larson’s new superhero team could totally change the hierarchy of power in the MCU

When Captain Marvel arrived on the scene back in her 2019 self-titled movie, Thor found his spot as the strongest Avenger usurped by Carol Danvers, with Nick Fury’s first superhero friend turning out to be a key ally in the battle against Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. We’re all expecting Carol to rejoin the team once they assemble again in The Kang Dynasty, but let’s not forget that Brie Larson is about to form her own superhero team first in next summer’s The Marvels.

And, when you think about it, it’s just possible that the Marvels could make an even bigger impact on the franchise than Carol did on her own. Just in case you need reminding, the Captain Marvel sequel will bring Larson’s heroine together with a couple of other notable superpowered women we’ve just met in Phase Four — Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau (first seen in WandaVision) and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan (as introduced in Ms. Marvel). Together, the trio — whisper it — might even be more powerful than the Avengers themselves.

We all know just how dang OP Carol is, with even Marvel producer Nate Moore admitting that there’s no single MCU hero who can stand up to her when she goes binary. What’s more, Monica’s powers deriving from Scarlet Witch’s Chaos magic means she is a powderkeg of untapped potential, with the abilities she displayed in WV already recalling the Vision. Meanwhile, Kamala is the mutant descendant of the interdimensional Clandestines. As Stan Lee would put it, ’nuff said.

Obviously, we’re hoping we won’t have a Civil War II on our hands anytime soon, but if the Avengers and the Marvels were ever to come to blows then the smart money might actually be on betting against Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Of those currently on board the team, only Doctor Strange and possibly Shang-Chi feel like a valid threat to those three, as Spider-Man, Captain America, and the Hulks surely wouldn’t be much use. There might be a reason this group is the one named after the whole brand.

We’ll find out for certain exactly what Carol, Monica, and Kamala can do when they combine their powers once The Marvels enters theaters on July 28, 2023.