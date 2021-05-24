Bruce Willis Reportedly Wants To Do A 12 Monkeys Sequel

Bruce Willis makes an awful lot of movies, but the overwhelming majority of them tend to be B-level action thrillers released straight onto VOD that require little more from him than turning up to look bored, spout off some uninspiring exposition, and then possibly make a joke that leans into his baggage as an icon of action cinema, before he goes home with a paycheck and readies himself to do it all over again.

If that sounds harsh, then consider that in the last twelve months alone he’s shown up in Survive the Night, Hard Kill, Breach and Cosmic Sin, the highest-rated of which boasts a Rotten Tomatoes score of 21%. Willis also has Out of Death, A Day to Die, Midnight in the Switchgrass, American Siege, Reactor, Gasoline Alley, The Fortress, Paradise City and Soul Assassin all in various stages of either production or development, so it’s quantity over quality all the way.

One of the best movies of his career came during his 1990s peak when he was among the biggest names in the business, and Willis also delivered one of his strongest performances in Terry Gilliam’s 12 Monkeys for good measure. Insider Daniel Richtman now offers that the Die Hard legend wants to make a sequel to the existential the 1995 sci-fi, but the tipster offers no further details to explore or support his claim, so best get the salt out.

Willis also died at the end of 12 Monkeys, but the time travel element that saw the film end with a young version of his James Cole does at least present a storyline opportunity, although we did already get an underrated TV show that ran for four seasons which smartly refitted the concept. In any case, given the complete absence of information, it’s hard to speculate much further than that on what a potential follow-up could bring us.