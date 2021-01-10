Bruce Willis Reportedly In Talks For New Die Hard Movie

Bruce Willis appears to have long since given up on any ideas of reclaiming his place at the top of the Hollywood A-list, with the veteran actor now more than happy to continue slumming it in the realm of the VOD action movie. If you include his five upcoming projects that are currently in various stages of development, then 21 of his last 27 efforts will never see the inside of a theater.

The other six are comprised of box office bombs Rock the Casbah, Death Wish and Motherless Brooklyn, and two brief cameos in The LEGO Movie: The Second Part and Split, with Glass the only genuine hit that he’s enjoyed in a long time. Quantity has very much taken precedent over quality for the 65 year-old, then, and you’d have to go all the way back to 2012’s Looper to find the last of his major roles to score a Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

That’s why the idea of another Die Hard is such a terrifying prospect for longtime fans of the franchise. Live Free or Die Hard was an entertaining action blockbuster, but it was a horrible Die Hard movie, while A Good Day to Die Hard is just awful whatever way you want to look at it. Insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming, though, that Willis is in talks to throw on John McClane’s dirty white vest for a sixth time, but the tipster offers nothing in the way of additional information.

Disney now control the rights to the property, of course, and they thankfully killed the idea of unnecessary prequel McClane when they acquired Fox, but Willis has threatened a new outing on several occasions over the last few years nonetheless. The law of diminishing returns set in a long time ago, though, and based on the leading man’s general lack of interest in anything he’s in these days, a new Die Hard would likely be as transparent a cash grab as they come.