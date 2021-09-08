Bruce Willis To Star In New Comic Book Movie For Streaming

You could make the argument that the last thing the world needs right now is another Bruce Willis action thriller that’ll never see the inside of a theater, but the Die Hard legend doesn’t give a f*ck what you think, he just wants to be paid.

The latest vehicle the 66-year-old has attached himself to is an adaptation of graphic novel Corrective Measures, which is an original movie set to be distributed by streaming service Tubi next spring. Based on the comic by Grant Chastain, the story follows the prisoners of San Tiburon prison, the world’s most notorious facility that houses all sorts of dangerous and deadly supervillains.

Sean Patrick O’Reilly will write, direct and produce the film, with no other talent announced as yet except Willis and the always-reliable Michael Rooker. Presumably, the actor will be doing what he does best; showing up for a couple of scenes, look bored as sh*t, collect a paycheck and go home. Or, just maybe, Corrective Measures will bring that long-awaited return to form.

Not content to have shown up in Survive the Night, Hard Kill, Breach, Out of Death, Cosmic Sin and Midnight in the Switchgrass since the beginning of last year, Corrective Measures now joins Reactor, Apex, American Siege, Gasoline Alley, The Fortress, A Day to Die, Killing Field, Soul Assassin, White Elephant and Paradise City on Willis’ docket.