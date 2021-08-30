Candyman Makes History After Topping The Box Office

Based on nothing but the talent involved and the fact the movie was reinventing a popular and well-known horror property for modern audiences, Candyman was always on the radar. That being said, since it was firs hit by the effects of the pandemic and found itself delayed from an initial June 2020 release to this past weekend, the majority of the key creative players are much more widely-known than they were fourteen months ago.

Co-writer and producer Jordan Peele was already an Academy Award winning filmmaker with a burgeoning reputation as one of the genre’s finest talents, but director Nia DaCosta signed on to helm blockbuster superhero sequel The Marvels last August, while star Teyonah Parris made her own MCU debut this past January in WandaVision.

Leading man Yahya Abdul-Mateen lifted an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie in September thanks to his turn in Watchmen, and he’s since gotten involved with a number of high profile titles including The Matrix: Resurrections, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Mad Max: Furiosa and Michael Bay’s Ambulance.

If anything, Candyman‘s lengthy delay worked wonders for the film given the increased level of visibility that the director and two main characters have attained in the interim, and it comfortably topped the box office with a healthy bow in excess of $22 million. In another badge of honor for the project, Candyman has seen DaCosta become the first Black female director to helm a movie that opened at the top of the domestic charts, marking another significant moment for the industry’s increased focus on diversity and reputation.