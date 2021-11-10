Captain America 4 Producer Says It’s An Underdog Story

It’s been a minute since we’ve heard anything official about the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s fourth solo Captain America movie, and the first to star Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson as the title hero after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier saw him officially anointed as the franchise’s latest star-spangled Avenger.

As far as we’re aware, the project doesn’t even have a director yet or any other talent attached other than Mackie, although Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes is fully expected to come along for the ride given how much fans loved the blossoming bromance between the duo over the course of their six-episode Disney Plus series.

That being said, the silence was ever so slightly broken by veteran Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore, who revealed during a chat with the Phase Zero podcast that it’s set to be an underdog story.

“I think, he’s not Steve Rogers and I think that’s a good thing. Because to me, this new Cap is Rocky. He’s going to be the underdog in any situation. He’s not a super soldier. He’s not a hundred years old. He doesn’t have the Avengers. What happens with this guy who announces publicly kind of, without the support, ‘I’m new Captain America.’ What happens next? I think is fascinating because he’s a guy. He’s a guy with wings and a shield, but he is a guy. So, we’re going to put him through the wringer and make him earn it, and see what happens when he is outweighed, outclassed, out-everything. What makes somebody Captain America? I’m going to argue it’s not being a super soldier. And I think we’re going to prove that with Mackie and Sam Wilson.”

It would make sense to have Sam a little out of his depth against the MCU’s ever-expanding roster of villains, when he doesn’t have any superpowers of his own. He is very good at his job, though, which now involves wielding a shield alongside his vibranium wings. Captain America 4 doesn’t have a release date as of yet, but fans are keeping their fingers crossed for somewhere before the end of 2024.