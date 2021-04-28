Captain America 4 Will Reportedly Be A Mini-Avengers Movie Like Civil War

As you’d expect from the most popular franchise on the planet and the biggest money-spinning series of movies in the history of cinema, any new Marvel Cinematic Universe project that gets announced instantly sends the rumor mill into overdrive. The studio’s fourth Captain America pic, and first with Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson in the title role, was only revealed five days ago, but has already generated an avalanche of speculation.

The latest comes from insider Daniel Richtman, who offers that the sequel will be like a smaller scale Avengers epic in the vein of Civil War, in that there are going to be lots of cameos and appearances from several big names. While the tipster is no doubt right on the money with his latest prediction, it’s also a rather sweeping generalization that can be applied to a large number of the MCU’s upcoming titles.

Behind The Scenes Photos From Captain America: Civil War That Every Fan Should See 1 of 34

Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder are all set to feature a bevy of familiar faces, while Captain Marvel 2 and Disney Plus exclusives like Secret Invasion and Armor Wars are almost guaranteed to rope in some heavy hitters to either lend significant support or drop by for a guest spot as well.

Based on the very little we know so far, we can assume that Captain America 4 will involve the returns of Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes, Emily VanCamp’s Sharon Carter, Carl Lumbly’s Isaiah Bradley, Wyatt Russell’s John Walker, Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine and Daniel Brühl’s Zemo, which is a stacked ensemble as it is. That’s without even considering the various allies and enemies Sam has made during his seven years and counting as part of the MCU, and now there’s a bigger target on his back than ever before.