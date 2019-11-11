Captain Marvel 2 May Feature The Super-Skrulls

Captain Marvel introduced the Skrulls into the MCU for the first time and even seasoned fans were shocked when the movie’s major twist revealed the shapeshifting aliens were not the warmongering villains they are in the comics. Instead, the race were depicted as sympathetic refugees persecuted by the Kree. The Skrulls, particularly Ben Mendelsohn’s Talon, quickly became popular with fans, so it’s not surprising that we’re now hearing Captain Marvel 2 will further explore the species.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us the Inhumans are being rebooted and that General Ross will return in She-Hulk, both of which we now know to be true – the upcoming sequel may feature the Super-Skrulls. Apparently, Marvel’s thinking of using the breed of enhanced Skrulls for the movie and while we don’t know anything more in regards to their plans as of yet, this does potentially help us deduce which direction Brie Larson’s second solo outing as Carol Danvers could go in.

Who or what are the Super-Skrulls, though? Well, traditionally, there’s only been one. Selected as the sort of Captain America of the Skrulls, Kl’rt was augmented with an energy beam that gave him an amalgamation of the Fantastic Four’s powers. Over the years though, more Super-Skrulls have been introduced who have copies of other heroes’ powers. These include Criti Noll (Ant-Man’s powers), X’iv (Daredevil and Cloak and Dagger’s powers) and Khn’nr (Captain Marvel’s powers).

Captain Marvel Gallery 1 of 11

Click to skip



















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

There are two ways of tackling the Super-Skrulls in the MCU. Either make them heroic, with them perhaps having been given their powers by Nick Fury, as part of his Skrull operation teased in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Or, they could be rogue evil Skrulls that Carol has to battle. One rumor has pointed to the Skrull queen Veranke (also a Super-Skrull) serving as CM2‘s main villain, after all.

At this stage, though, we can only speculate, and seeing as Captain Marvel 2 has yet to be given a release date – even Brie Larson herself has no idea when it’s happening – it may be a while before we learn anything concrete about this.