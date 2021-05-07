Captain Marvel 2 Is Reportedly Now A Team-Up Movie To Generate More Interest

The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is poised to introduce more teams than ever before, both those that have been officially confirmed and others that have been either hinted towards, teased or rumored. Up until Phase Four, the only significant squads in the franchise were the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy, but that’s all set to change in a major way.

As well as James Gunn getting the band back together for Vol. 3, The Marvels will see Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers partner up with Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau, Eternals, meanwhile, will follow the titular band of heroes across 7000 years and Jon Watts’ Fantastic Four reboot is also expected to arrive before the end of 2023.

Factor in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier teasing the Thunderbolts, several key members of the Young Avengers making their debuts across Phase Four, not to mention the shadow of the X-Men looming in the background, and it’s clear to see that ensemble-based action is set to be a major part of the MCU’s upcoming slate.

On that note, a new rumor now claims that The Marvels has been refitted from a straightforward sequel for Carol Danvers to a team-based outing to generate more interest from audiences, which is an admittedly vague statement. According to Giant Freakin Robot, though:

“The powers-that-be at Marvel Studios did not feel that she “delivered” in the first one on her own. We were not able to clarify the exactness of what that meant, but it was clear that the folks at Marvel Studios were not confident that another solo Captain Marvel movie was strong enough to stand on its own two legs. So, they decided to reconfigure the Brie Larson sequel into a team-up movie in order to generate more interest from audiences and fans.”

Of course, there were a lot of folks who were never sold on the idea of Larson occupying one of the MCU’s marquee slots for whatever reason, but the backlash and trolling campaign hardly dented the movie’s success after it hauled in $1.1 billion at the box office. The actress also publicly voiced her desire to team up with Ms. Marvel during the promotional rounds for her solo debut, and it’s difficult to imagine Marvel Studios losing faith in Larson so soon after they tried so hard to get her to sign up for the role in the first place.