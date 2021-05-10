Catwoman Will Reportedly Get An Advanced New Suit In The Batman

One of the most intensely analyzed and scrutinized aspects of any major superhero blockbuster is the costumes being worn by the main characters, and so far, the response to The Batman has leaned towards the positive. There were a lot of early comparisons to Netflix’s Daredevil when Robert Pattinson’s Batsuit was first revealed to the world, but many of those doubts were assuaged after the trailer showed the leading man in motion and beating bad guys to a pulp with his bare hands.

Of course, many people didn’t even realize Colin Farrell was in the promo given the incredible job that the makeup team have done in turning the roguishly handsome Irishman into Oswald Cobblepot, but the response towards Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman was a lot more muted. There wasn’t a lot to go on in the footage, but some folks felt disappointed that Selina Kyle appears to be sporting a leather onesie with half a balaclava stuck on her head that’s got cat ears on it.

Thankfully, then, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Ben Affleck was returning as Batman in The Flash long before it was confirmed – that Kravitz’s Catwoman will get an upgraded suit by the time the credits roll. Matt Reeves already hinted that his reboot acts as something of an origin story for the entire principal cast, so it would only make sense for Selina to start out with a homemade look before getting something more advanced, which could even be crafted by the Dark Knight himself.

Either way, now that filming has finally wrapped on The Batman‘s tortured production, it shouldn’t be too long until we see a few official images or perhaps even another teaser trailer for the hotly-anticipated comic book movie.