In January of this year, Arrow wrapped up after eight hugely popular seasons, and despite every single fan referring to The CW’s roster of superhero shows as the Arrowverse, the network are already trying to change the name now that Oliver Queen is out of the picture. Needless to say, the news wasn’t received very well and it looks like the idea of The CWVerse moniker might end up being quietly dropped.

Even though he’s been a hugely popular comic book character ever since making his first appearance in 1941, Green Arrow has never been the subject of widespread speculation that he could be the star of a major big screen blockbuster. Indeed, even when Warner Bros. were announcing new movies for the DCEU what felt like every other week, at no point was Oliver Queen’s name mentioned.

That’s even more surprising when you consider than Gotham City Sirens, Cyborg, Blue Beetle, Booster Gold, Justice League Dark and Lobo were all given the green light with talent attached, yet none of those characters have the same sort of name recognition that Green Arrow does.

The closest we got was David S. Goyer’s awesome-sounding Escape from Super Max, which would have been a prison break thriller set in the world of DC, but the idea was eventually dropped. The DCEU has never shown much interest in Green Arrow, then, but new fan art from Saarukan Suhanthan imagines how Charlie Hunnam could look in the role, and you can check it out below.

Here's How Charlie Hunnam Could Look As The DCEU's Green Arrow 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Hunnam has admitted in the past that he’d love the opportunity to suit up, and as the DCEU continues to expand on HBO Max and in theaters, there’s an increased likelihood that Green Arrow could enter the fray in the not too distant future. For now, though, we’ll have to keep our fingers crossed in the hope that someone at the studio is paying attention to how popular the hero’s become in recent years.