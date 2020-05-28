Charlie Hunnam Reportedly In Early Talks To Play DCEU’s Green Arrow

With the popular CW show having recently drawn to a close after eight seasons and 170 episodes, the prospect of seeing Green Arrow appear on the big screen as part of the DCEU is becoming increasingly likely. The franchise is currently in the midst of a huge post-Justice League shift in direction, and in an effort to get it right the second time around, the studio will be keen to bring in as many fresh faces as possible so they don’t have to rely on Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and Aquaman forever.

Many fans would be hoping that if Oliver Queen were to become the subject of his own solo movie, then Stephen Amell would stay on in the role, but that would be highly unlikely given that Warner Bros. are keen to establish their film and TV divisions as two entirely separate entities, and they don’t consider anything that’s happened outside of the DCEU to be canon anyway.

However, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Justice League Dark and Green Lantern shows were coming to HBO Max, and that The CW was developing an Arrow spinoff, all of which turned out to be correct – that the Green Arrow is nonetheless set to make his DCEU debut in the not-too-distant future, and Charlie Hunnam is reportedly already in preliminary talks about playing the character.

The Sons of Anarchy star has always been a popular choice among fans to star as Oliver Queen in a feature-length Green Arrow movie, and this isn’t the first time he’s been linked to the project, either. The 40 year-old has been open to the idea in the past, although it remains to be seen if he’d have any interest in headlining an effects-heavy studio blockbuster again after his last attempt in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword bombed spectacularly at the box office back in 2017.

While there’s no guarantee that the two sides will come to an agreement, and they’re only said to be in “early talks,” we’re told that the idea is definitely being discussed behind the scenes. Maybe this could even ultimately present the ideal opportunity to resurrect the scrapped Green Arrow prison break movie Escape From Super Max, which sounded like an entirely unique and potentially awesome addition to the superhero genre that we’d love to see one day.