Chris Evans kisses his mustache goodbye after ‘The Gray Man’

Evans is sharing his clean-shaven look with fans on Twitter.

Chris Evans is showing fans a distinct change after the completion of filming his character Lloyd Hansen in the upcoming Netflix film, The Gray Man.

Hansen is the villainous adversary of Ryan Gosling’s Court Gentry, and of course — a man with an evil plan must have a distinct look. For Evans, that meant the addition of a very particular mustache.

After filming The Gray Man, Evans changed his appearance, and his face is entirely clean-shaven. It’s been a while since fans have seen Evans with a completely bare face, but they love it.

One fan even noticed that Evans lined up his photos almost perfectly.

The Gray Man is inspired by a book of the same name by Mark Greaney and, if things go according to plan, it’ll be the first of a franchise following the story of the mysterious and allusive “Gray Man” himself.

Joe and Anthony Russo are the directors of the film and, in a recent chat with EW, they spoke about the large budget for the project and their appreciation for the genre.

“We’re big fans of the spy genre, and we’re always looking for ways of how to twist it, or supercharge it, or push it into areas that feel fresh. There was a great idea at the center of this book, where it’s not just about being a spy, but being the most extreme version of one, where you have to hide your own identity — and yourself.”

You can see Evans and his ‘stache in The Gray Man when it premieres on Netflix on July 22.