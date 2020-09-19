Chris Evans might be best known for playing the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain America, but the actor has pretty extensive experience in the comic book and superhero genres in general. As well as offering support in The Losers and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, Evans also lent his vocal talents to 2007 animation TMNT as Casey Jones, headlined graphic novel adaptation Snowpiercer and starred in the underrated and completely original Push in 2009.

Of course, the 39 year-old first rose to mainstream attention as a superhero long before he suited up as the star-spangled leader of the Avengers, having played the Human Torch in Tim Story’s two Fantastic Four movies. Both the first installment and sequel Rise of the Silver Surfer were far from great films, but Evans’ charismatic performances were undisputed highlights, signalling that he was destined to become a star.

The Fantastic Four are now set to be rebooted as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the studio hoping that the fifth time will be the charm when it comes to giving the team the big screen treatment that they deserve, and we’ve heard from our sources this week – the same ones that told us Percy Jackson is being rebooted as a streaming series and an Extraction sequel is in development – that Evans wants to see Steve Rogers cross paths with Marvel’s First Family.

Further details on how this could happen remain unclear at this point, but there’s a whole lot of variables required to make it a reality. Obviously, Evans is no longer under contract with Marvel Studios, so a new deal would have to be worked out, while the idea of him interacting with the Fantastic Four seems a little too meta for the MCU. Then again, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness could present the ideal opportunity for such a thing to happen, what with alternate realities and timelines set to be opened up. Not to mention alternate versions of familiar heroes also on the way.

In any case, this is far from a sure thing and from what we understand, Evans has just expressed interest in it. No doubt, though, it’d be a lot of fun for fans to see.