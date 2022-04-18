Even though we’ve got less than three months to go until it enters theaters, Marvel Studios only just dropped the first teaser for Thor: Love and Thunder this Monday. After such a long wait, the trailer has left fans rabid with excitement, as the 90-second promo promised that Taika Waititi’s second MCU movie is going to be just as funny and thrilling as his beloved 2017 effort, Thor: Ragnarok.

Sure enough, star Chris Hemsworth is teasing that Love and Thunder will deliver on everything fans could want from it. Following the trailer’s release this April 18, the Aussie star — who will be playing the Asgardian Avenger for the eighth time in this flick — shared the promo on his Instagram and penned a short message to the fans. In his caption, Hemsworth stated that Thor 4 will have a blend of scale, craziness and emotion.

“Here’s the first teaser for Thor Love And Thunder,” Hemsworth wrote. “All the feels of a classic Thor adventure. Big, loud and Crazy and full of heart. You’ll laugh you’ll cry, then you’ll laugh so much you’ll cry some more!! Love and Thunder coming at you all July 8th!!”

Those four descriptors pretty much sum up everything you would expect from a Taika Waititi production, but it’s good to hear that the Kiwi filmmaker — who won an Oscar for Jojo Rabbit back in 2019 — has cooked up another winner with this one. With its use of Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and hints at more goofy antics between Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy, not to mention our first look at Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, the trailer definitely didn’t disappoint, so hopefully the full-length feature won’t either.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the next Marvel movie to come our way, dropping May 6, but after that expect the marketing for Thor: Love and Thunder to kick up a notch ahead of its arrival in theaters this July 8.