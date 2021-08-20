Chris Hemsworth Reportedly Still Interested In Star Trek 4

The long and winding road to Star Trek 4 is still to become completely clear, even though we know WandaVision director Matt Shakman was hired to tackle the project, which is being fast-tracked through development in order to meet a June 2023 release date.

Last we heard, Shakman’s movie was being designed to have the Kelvin crew reprise their roles for the first time since Justin Lin’s Beyond half a decade ago, but we’re still waiting on official confirmation as to whether or not Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Simon Pegg, Karl Urban, Zoe Saldana and John Cho will be back, even if they’ve all said at various points they’d be more than happy to do it.

When original director S.J. Clarkson was set to helm Star Trek 4, Chris Hemsworth’s George Kirk was poised to reunite with his son on an intergalactic adventure, before the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thor bailed when he revealed that he found the script to be underwhelming and not particularly worth his time.

However, we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Discovery‘s Captain Pike was getting his own spinoff long before Strange New Worlds was announced – that Hemsworth could be tempted to come back to Star Trek 4 if the screenplay is up to his standards, which is admittedly based on the notion that whatever story Shakman’s working on even involves Kirk Sr. at all.

It’s got a director and a release date, but no cast or crew, so Star Trek 4 is currently in a very strange position. There’s only 22 months until the film hits the big screen, though, and if it remains on track then big personnel news is surely not too far away, and it may or may not involve Hemsworth.