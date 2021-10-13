Chris Hemsworth Reportedly To Return As Thor For 3 More Movies

Since the end of Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), fans have seen the likes of Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson depart from the Marvel movies. But fans should be happy to hear that one of the MCU’s biggest actors is reportedly here to stay for a while.

Chris Hemsworth, who has portrayed Thor since the 2011 titular film, has signed a new deal that locks him into three more MCU movies, according to a report by Giant Freakin Robot. The contract, GFR reports, kicks in after Thor: Love and Thunder, which completed filming in June and is set for a May 2022 release.

Including Love and Thunder, Hemsworth has starred as Thor in nine feature films and two short films, in addition to voice acting for the character in the animated series What If…?. Hemsworth had previously expressed disappointment in the character’s potential development, but his feelings toward the character have seemingly changed with the arrival of Taika Waititi.

Waititi directed, wrote, and produced the short films Team Thor and Team Thor: Part 2 before directing the 2017 feature film Thor: Ragnarok. Waititi also directed and wrote Love and Thunder, which Hemsworth described after filming concluded as “batshit crazy off the wall funny.”

While Hemsworth would appear set to continue as Thor, there is no guarantee the three films he signed on for would all be Thor movies. Marvel films such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Black Panther II, Captain Marvel 2, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and more are set to be released over the next two years.

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to release on May 6, 2022.