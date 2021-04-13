Watch: Chris Hemsworth Reveals His Thor: Love And Thunder Hairstyle In New Video

Chris Hemsworth has revealed the God of Thunder’s new hairstyle in Thor: Love and Thunder in his latest Instagram post. Well, technically, it’s a new old hairstyle as the post – a sweet video of the Australian star playing with his kid – makes clear that the Asgardian hero will return to his traditional ‘do in his fourth solo movie, as directed by Taika Waititi.

The short video sees Hemsworth play-boxing with his young son. It’s clear that he’s a chip of the old block, too, as Hemsworth jr. is wearing a red cape that’s very similar to Odinson’s own. “Introducing the next heavy weight champion of the universe,” the Avengers: Endgame actor writes in his caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

As you can see in the video above, Hemsworth is sporting the classic updo look his character had in the likes of Thor: The Dark World and the beginning of Thor: Ragnarok, before Stan Lee’s Sakaaran hairdresser shaved it all off. His short style lasted through until the pre-time jump part of Endgame, after which the God had grown out his hair along with his gut.

It’s become clear that Thor will have got himself in shape again prior to the events of Love and Thunder, ruling out any hopes fans might’ve had to see more of Dude Thor in the film. What’s more, previous set photos have teased that he’ll be freshening up his wardrobe, sporting a sleeveless red leather jacket in scenes that he’ll share with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

As production rages on down under, sneak peeks at the filming have told us a lot about what we can expect. Including more hilarious cameos and just how ripped Natalie Portman got to portray the newly superpowered Jane Foster.

Thor: Love and Thunder also features Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale and Jaimie Alexander and is due out in theaters next May.