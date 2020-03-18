Chris Pratt Reportedly Eyed For DCEU Role After Ryan Reynolds Passes

Warner Bros. has been trying to get Booster Gold on the big screen for years. Arrowverse architect Greg Berlanti’s been attached to a solo movie for the time-traveling hero for a long time, but though a script’s long been completed, the studio has been letting it gather dust. In some shape or form though, it seems there’s renewed interest in the character of Michael Jon Carter at WB Towers, and they’re looking to nab a big name to play him.

As we reported last week, Warner Bros. was hoping to get Ryan Reynolds back into the DC universe, swapping Green Lantern for the role of Booster. However, We Got This Covered has since been informed by our sources – the same ones who told us Black Adam will appear in Shazam! 3 (which Zachary Levi has confirmed), and Kevin Conroy would be playing Kingdom Come Batman in “Crisis on Infinite Earths” – that Reynolds has ultimately decided to pass on the offer.

With that, WB is setting their sights on a different star from the Marvel universe who’s known for playing a superhero with a strong sense of humor. Sources say Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Chris Pratt is now the top choice to portray Booster Gold in the DCEU. And while it’s unclear if he’s been formally approached yet, he is indeed being eyed. Along with other actors as well, we presume.

Pratt is probably a better fit for the character than Reynolds, too. Just a quick Google or social media search will show you that reams of fans would love to see the Jurassic World actor embody the role. With his showboating, cocky personality, Booster Gold definitely fits that “Chris Pratt type” he likes to play.

As for exactly where he’ll appear, our intel points to at least two projects in the works featuring Booster Gold. One of them is his standalone movie – whether that’s with a new script or not, we don’t know yet – while the other is the Blue Beetle film. The two characters are often paired up in the comics, so that would certainly be a natural crossover. But we’ll just have to wait and see what WB has in store for the hero.