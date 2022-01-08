Chris Pratt reveals new ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ image

Chris Pratt has shared a new image from Jurassic World: Dominion that reveals a franchise newcomer. Following on from 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the threequel will act both as a conclusion to the sequel trilogy and a grand finale to the entire franchise so far, with original Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern returning alongside Pratt’s Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire Dearing.

But it’s not all about nostalgia, as Dominion will also be introducing some fresh elements into the Jurassic universe, too. For one thing, DeWanda Wise (The Harder They Fall) will be joining the cast in a currently undisclosed role. While we don’t know anything about her character just yet, Pratt has given us our first look at her in the movie with this new promo pic, which sees Wise and Owen primed for action.

“Cannot wait to share the silver screen with the great and powerful @dewandawise as she makes an entrance you will never forget,” Pratt teased. “Blessed. Humbled. Grateful,” he continued, along with the hashtags “#jurassicworld,” “#jurassicworlddominion,” and “#LetsBringItHome.”

Wise isn’t the only fresh cast member in Dominion. Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, and Lupin star Omar Sy are likewise on board. What’s more, Dominion features the reintroduction of Lewis Dodgson, the main villain from Michael Crichton’s original novels, who played a minor role in Jurassic Park, as played by Cameron Thor. With Thor serving a prison sentence, The Amazing Spider-Man‘s Campbell Scott is taking on the part instead.

Meanwhile, a couple of Fallen Kingdom stars are also part of the cast — Justice Smith and Daniella Pineda return as Franklin Webb and Zia Rodriguez, respectively, as does Isabella Sermon as clone girl Maisie Lockwood. Then there’s B.D. Wong, who reprises Dr. Henry Wu for the fourth time.

Pushed back a full year after its initial release date, Jurassic World: Dominion is set to roar into cinemas this June 10. Chris Pratt is currently shooting Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.