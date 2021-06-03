Chris Pratt Rumored To Be In Talks For Big Netflix Deal

The cancel culture folks may be trying to tear him down on a regular basis, but Chris Pratt is still one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood, at least if the box office takings of his blockbuster movies are any indication, and the actor has certainly come a long way in the seven years since his breakout role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

Outside of the world’s biggest movie franchise and he’s still a proven draw, with the Jurassic World duology hauling in a combined total of close to $3 billion, while The LEGO Movie was another major success story, as was his sci-fi romance Passengers opposite Jennifer Lawrence and Western remake The Magnificent Seven with Denzel Washington, at least from a commercial perspective.

He’s got a jam-packed schedule for the foreseeable future, too, with The Tomorrow War coming to Amazon in July, Jurassic World: Dominion and Thor: Love and Thunder releasing next year, and that’s without even mentioning Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 or its Holiday Special, the Russo brothers’ action comedy Saigon Bodyguards or his return to episodic television in espionage streaming series The Terminal List.

However, a new rumor is now claiming that Chris Pratt is in talks with Netflix for a massive deal covering five movies and three TV shows, but that’s about the extent of the information on offer, so it’s best not to jump to any conclusions just yet. While there’s every chance that he could ink a contract to develop content via his Indivisible Productions banner, committing to eight projects upfront feels like a bit of a stretch for someone who’s plenty busy as it is, although he could always remain on board as a producer without having to star in every single one.