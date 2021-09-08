Chris Pratt Shoutouts From Far-Right Figureheads Sparks Debate Among Marvel Fans

Not everyone is a fan of every major actor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but few seem, to spark as much controversy as Chris Pratt. He has reportedly expressed concerns he might be canceled previously and has faced a lot of fan backlash for everything from his social media posts to not supporting a political fundraiser. But now with two far-right figureheads giving him support on Twitters, fans are up in arms once again.

Both Brigitte Gabriel and Brandon Morse tweeted out support for the actor recently. Gabriel is an anti-Islam activist and founder of ACT! For America and Morse is the deputy managing editor for conservative news site Red State. While Gabriel simply listed him as a “better” conservative Hollywood actor, Morse went much further.

“Chris Pratt’s the nicest guy in Hollywood yet the mere mention of his name sends people into tantrums. Yeah, he might have different beliefs than you. Stop trying to send him to the blacklist gulag. Calm down, little Stalins.” Brandon Morse on Twitter

These comments alongside a debate on which character might die in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 resulted in Chris Pratt trending on Twitter with some fans coming after the actor…

chris pratt is trending so now seems like a good time to remind u all pic.twitter.com/SQ7ZydPoQ7 — emma (@Igbtunsolved) September 8, 2021

if you consider supporting conversion therapy to be "nice", then sure, chris pratt is the "nicest" man in hollywood https://t.co/4dF7srjCxH — chloe ✡︎ saw shang-chi!! (@yelenaspidey) September 8, 2021

The discourse that Chris Pratt is “canceled” because of his “political beliefs” is not only untrue but a perfect example of how a story is manipulated and twisted to benefit one’s narrative. The man is getting multi-million dollar movie deals, he is FAR from “canceled” — michelle teletubby (@MichelleTelles_) September 8, 2021

Chris Pratt is honestly a good case study in how conservatives really get "discriminated against" in Hollywood. They don't, they get discriminated against for being racist, sexist & homophobic. Chris Pratt is conservative but isn't publicly any of these things, so he's welcome. https://t.co/ogS6NUaeox — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) September 8, 2021

While others offered comedic support.

Me rolling up on Twitter to make sure that Chris Pratt isn’t canceled: pic.twitter.com/EgQZgFSPYn — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) September 8, 2021

Chris Pratt getting hate from Twitter again for doing nothing, when will I’ve be left alone pic.twitter.com/JbXnDI2u2x — BAY BAY God (@The_Golden_Demo) September 8, 2021

me seeing Chris Pratt is trending and looking around to see if he’s canceled again pic.twitter.com/YIRQ4pQdb5 — 𝕵 🤍 (@lumberry) September 8, 2021

It looks like no matter people’s feelings for Chris Pratt the debate on whether he should continue to represent the Marvel Cinematic Universe and have a place in Hollywood will continue far off into the future.