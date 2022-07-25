Chris Pratt thanks fans for supporting ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star Chris Pratt is taking the time out of his day to thank fans for their support of the upcoming superhero film after the cast and crew made an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend.

“Reminded once again in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con, that we have the best fans in the world,” Pratt wrote on a Twitter post. “May 5, 2023 get ready for the best [Marvel] film to date.”

The post included a photo of Pratt standing alongside other castmembers from the film, as well as director James Gunn. Included in the photos were Will Poulter, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Karen Gillan, and the Oscar-nominated Maria Bakalova.

Poulter will be making his debut as Adam Warlock in the film, with reports surfacing that a first-look at the character was revealed during Comic-Con, but it has not been made officially public yet. Warlock appeared at the very end of a first-look teaser, very briefly, but looked “great,” according to The Wrap‘s account.

Peacemaker star Iwuji is another new face to the Guardians films, with his character being dubbed The High Evolutionary according to IMDb.

Bakalova will also be making her debut in the franchise as Cosmo the Spacedog. She was previously was nominated for an Academy Award for best-supporting actress for 2020’s Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

Kelmentieff’s Mantis, Gillan’s Nebula, and Sean Gunn’s Kraglin are also all returning in the threequel, as well as a few actors who apparently couldn’t make it to Comic-Con over the weekend: Bradley Cooper’s Rocket, Dave Bautista’s Drax, Zoe Saldana’s Gamora, Sylvester Stallone’s Stakar Ogord, and Vin Diesel’s Groot.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is expected to hit theaters May 5, 2023.