Fans demand leak of Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock from ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ after Comic-Con reveal

Marvel has revealed the first look at James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, some of which has leaked out onto the internet. One piece that managed to stay under wraps was the first look at Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock, and fans are not happy that it hasn’t appeared online.

Marvel Studios revealed the first look at the third Guardians of the Galaxy film at their Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is slated for a release on May 5, 2023, will introduce a few different actors to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog, and Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary.

A short snippet of what was shown in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 footage surfaced on Twitter, with one user tweeting the video alongside the caption, “Y’all recording this but didn’t get Adam Warlock or Antman..?”

Y’all recording this but didn’t get Adam Warlock or Antman..? pic.twitter.com/T69t4tUn6I — eliza (@callesgothm) July 24, 2022

The footage shows Nebula and Mantis before cutting to a shot of what looks like a baby Rocket Raccoon before he was turned into the Rocket Raccoon we know. Erik Voss of the YouTube channel ‘New Rockstars’ tweeted exactly what we missed out on, posting “‘Do You Realize’ shows Will Poulter as Adam Warlock and Gamora hanging out with the Ravagers.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 footage is shown at SDCC. Chukwudi Iwuji playing the High Evolutionary.



Emotional footage set to Flaming Lips' "Do You Realize" shows Will Poulter as Adam Warlock and Gamora hanging out with the Ravagers. — Erik Voss (@eavoss) July 24, 2022

Of course, fans who have wanted to see Adam Warlock in the MCU since the franchise took to space in Guardians of the Galaxy, are upset that they are yet to see any glimpses of the character with one fan tweeting “WHO GOT THE ADAM WARLOCK PICS I KNOW YALL GOT EM.”

WHO GOT THE ADAM WARLOCK PICS I KNOW YALL GOT EM pic.twitter.com/Qnx0BLlU7F — TekedaFox23🌈🦊 (@TekedaF) July 24, 2022

While another fan expressed their outrage that other things were leaked from the panel but not the Adam Warlock footage, with “WHERE IS THE ADAM WARLOCK LEAK???? YALL LEAKED EVERYTHING BUT HIM.”

WHERE IS THE ADAM WARLOCK LEAK???? YALL LEAKED EVERYTHING BUT HIM pic.twitter.com/09piK9IUNw — cristina 🦢 (@obviouscristina) July 24, 2022

Someone even took aim at poor baby Rocket Raccoon, writing “you recorded baby rocket but not adam warlock?”

you recorded baby rocket but not adam warlock? pic.twitter.com/Ng1SaW3uMg https://t.co/UbkJVJ6O22 — renee (@hotgirlmaximoff) July 24, 2022

The panel also revealed that M.O.D.O.K will be the villain of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, alongside Kang the Conqueror, leading one fan to tweet, “yall got this but not modok or kang or adam warlock okay.”

yall got this but not modok or kang or adam warlock okay https://t.co/1M8dQTUhQW — Lamby 🏳️‍⚧️ Team Bloom! 🌿 (@PinkBelles_) July 24, 2022

Needless to say, fans are not happy that they haven’t gotten a glimpse of Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock yet. When the first trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is released, surely Adam Warlock will be featured and fans will finally be able to rest.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released on May 5, 2023.