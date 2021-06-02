Christian Bale Reportedly Only Agreed To Thor: Love And Thunder For One Reason

As you’d expect from an actor famed for his dedication and commitment to every single role that he plays, Christian Bale is very selective about the projects he signs on to, which is par for the course when you’ve got a reputation as one of the finest talents in the industry to uphold and maintain.

Outside of his three-film stint as Christopher Nolan’s Batman in the Dark Knight Trilogy, Bale has never been particularly enamored with the idea of starring in effects-driven blockbusters. In fact, aside from his tenure as Bruce Wayne, the only movies he’s ever appeared in that fit the aforementioned bill in the last 20 years are Reign of Fire, Terminator Salvation and Exodus: Gods and Kings, so it was a massive and entirely welcome surprise when he was announced as the villainous Gorr the God Butcher in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thor: Love and Thunder.

It’s a huge get to have someone of Bale’s caliber acting as the big bad in an MCU superhero epic, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us the Guardians of the Galaxy would cameo in the Odinson’s fourth solo outing long before it was confirmed – that the driving force and main reason behind his decision to board Love and Thunder was Taika Waititi.

Of course, Bale is hardly known for his comedic chops and doesn’t exactly have a reputation for having audiences rolling in the aisles with laughter, but Waititi’s signature irreverent and idiosyncratic style certainly seems to have caught the star’s eye, especially when the Hunt for the Wilderpeople, What We Do in the Shadows and Jojo Rabbit director has been given a $200 million canvas to paint on with Thor: Love and Thunder.