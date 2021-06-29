Christina Ricci’s Matrix 4 Role Reportedly Revealed

The announced cast of The Matrix 4 clearly signals that the fourth installment in the sci-fi franchise is looking to toe the line between paying tribute to the original trilogy and setting an all-new story in motion, with several legacy players involved, but not so many that it’ll become an outright exercise in nostalgia.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will shoulder the majority of the narrative burden as Neo and Trinity, while Jada Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson are also back as Niobe and The Merovingian respectively, in addition to Daniel Bernhardt’s Agent Johnson. Alongside the veterans are a solid mix of rising stars and established talents, many of whom are relatively new to the action blockbuster business.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick and Priyanka Chopra were all announced long ago, but one of the more recent reveals was Christina Ricci, who was only confirmed for the ensemble earlier this month. The roles being played by the fresh faces remain under wraps for now, although that hasn’t stopped rumors making the rounds regardless, but a new report claims to offer up how The Addams Family star fits into the project.

Following up on purported plot details offering that Neo will be a game developer responsible for creating a trilogy of console titles collectively known as The Matrix trilogy, Ricci is reported to be playing a Warner Bros. representative that acts as John Anderson's boss, encouraging him to get cracking on a fourth offering in what could potentially be a dangerously self-aware spin on the mythology. Early reactions called Lana Wachowski's upcoming adventure weird, funny and meta, and having Ricci as a WB employee would certainly fit that remit and then some.