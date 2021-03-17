Christopher Nolan Reportedly In Talks To Direct A Marvel Movie

Marvel Studios will no doubt have to reinvent their approach to filmmaking after Avengers: Endgame brought the Infinity Saga to a decisive close, lest they wind up recycling ideas for the next phase. But among the potential fresh talent that’ll tackle the cinematic universe in the near future, it’s difficult to imagine Christopher Nolan as being one of their top picks.

After all, we don’t expect anything that the studio will do to reinvigorate the IP to be as groundbreaking as something that the Tenet director could bring to the fore. In fact, while the next few years will be full of twists and subversion of expectations, as WandaVision has already proved, it’s a safe bet that Kevin Feige and the rest of the producers won’t sway too far from the established formula, which turned out to be a whopping success with the first four phases.

That being said, according to a new report by Giant Freakin Robot and based on their trusted insider – whose scoops have been confirmed several times in the past – the Dark Knight trilogy director has indeed held talks with Marvel to helm a film.

Since Warner Bros.’ decision to release the company’s movies on HBO Max has put them in Christopher Nolan‘s bad graces, it’s not entirely impossible for Marvel to have approached the legendary filmmaker. I mean, WB pretty much did the same thing when the competition fired James Gunn from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 a couple of years ago.

But what that’ll entail for the MCU as a whole is anyone’s guess if this rumor is to be taken seriously. Though I think comic book fans would be more than welcoming of another sophisticated take on their favorite superhero by Nolan like his work with the Caped Crusader.