CinemaCon understands the assignment by furthering the ‘Barbie’ vs. ‘Oppenheimer’ battle

The month of July is about to bring a clash that will cause unprecedented chaos. On the 21st of that month, two star-studded feature films from a pair of the most prominent studios in the industry will clash for the box office top spot along with an equally optimistic critical consensus, and those two ventures are Barbie and Oppenheimer .

And while CinemaCon 2023 unveils details of many other excellent forthcoming releases, the event organizers there also know how to play along with the anticipation. An image (Via @DiscussingFilm on Twitter) is going viral featuring the teaser posters of the two iconic releases awaiting, standing side-by-side. The image reflects the impending hilarious theatrical war between two vastly distinct films set to release on the same day.

Both Barbie and Oppenheimer draw a lot of attention given that they are being helmed by two acclaimed directors, and led by an outstanding cast of actors across both films. Barbie comes from Greta Gerwig, while Oppenheimer is the latest from Christopher Nolan.

The former brings a laugh-riot and an adorable rom-com starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Hari Nef, Dua Lipa, and many more. On the other hand, the latter retells the harrowing events from the life of Robert J. Oppenheimer and his invention of the atomic bomb, which brought forth a massively dangerous weapon of mass destruction – starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., and more .

Making memes, stories, and Twitter threads featuring the two films in comparison due to their distinguishing genres has become a trend lately. Even theaters are playing getting in on the act, with their posters standing at each other’s side like two lovers set apart by different eras, and it’s been highly influential in the two films’ unofficial marketing tactics.

There have been zero changes made in either of the two film’s release dates, which means it could cause both of them some substantial loss in opening revenue due to an audience divide. That divide is already building up on Twitter, with each making a preference, but there will still be people who will watch both in theaters on the same day regardless.