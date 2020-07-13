Hulu Is Adding 9 New Movies And TV Shows This Week

With Netflix currently going through a rare drought in terms of adding new content, competitors like Hulu and Disney Plus are continuing to put out fresh material to keep us busy. The former, in particular, are adding some great movies and series for July 13th to 19th, including The Weekend, Into the Dark and documentary Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love, on top of recently released critical favorites like Palm Springs.

From today, Hulu users can catch up on My Scientology Movie, the Louis Theroux-produced look at the controversial organization, as well as the Canadian drama The Rest of Us, Aisling Chin-Yee’s well-regarded directorial debut from 2019. On Wednesday the 15th, meanwhile, we’re getting The Weekend, wherein a comedian finds herself caught between her ex, his new girlfriend and another guest, leading to some predictably complicated farce.

Also coming this Wednesday is the first season of Diary of a Prosecutor, the manga series Plunderer and Promised Neverland, and Korean drama Search: WWW. The latter program, like Prosecutor, is available via Rakuten Viki on Hulu.

The big series release this week though is Friday the 17th’s new episode of Hulu Original Into the Dark, titled The Current Occupant. In the new instalment of the horror anthology from Blumhouse Productions, a man finds himself trapped in a psychiatric ward without his memory, only to gradually believe that he’s actually the President of the United States.

Into the Dark is themed around holiday seasons, with this episode taking its cue from Independence Day. Director Julius Ramsay has horror credentials that include helming episodes of The Walking Dead, Scream and The Purge, with The Current Occupant running at feature length.

Finally, on July 19th, we’ll get Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love, a documentary on the relationship between Leonard Cohen and Marianne Ihlen, which is directed and produced by Nick Broomfield. To recap, then, here are all the new Hulu titles coming out this week:

Released July 13

My Scientology Movie (2015)

The Rest Of Us (2019) Released July 15

Diary of a Prosecutor: Complete Season 1 (Viki)

Plunderer: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Promised Neverland: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Aniplex)

Search: WWW: Complete Season 1 (Viki)

The Weekend (2019) Released July 17

Into the Dark: The Current Occupant: New Episode Premiere *Hulu Original Released July 19

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019)”

If these don’t appeal, then Hulu have plenty of other content to watch as well, including a great collection of horror movies and a load of other films to keep our viewing lists as impossible-to-finish as ever.

What do you think of Hulu‘s new material this week, though? As always, let us know in the comments down below.