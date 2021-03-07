Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime Video This Week

It’s yet another packed week for new streaming content over the next seven days. Whichever combination of subscriptions you have, there’s much to enjoy across the various major streaming platforms, from original content to classic movies to must-see TV shows to fun for all the family.

So, without further ado, here’s the full list of everything that’s coming to Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video on the week starting March 8th. Once you’ve given it a look, scroll on down to get our pick of the highlights.

March 8

NETFLIX

Bombay Begums — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bombay Rose — NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

The Investigation, Limited Series Finale

HULU

Good Girls: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)

Shipwrecked: Complete Season 1 (Banijay)

March 9

NETFLIX

The Houseboat — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

StarBeam: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX

Ballmastrz: 9009, Season 2

COVID Diaries NYC, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

HULU

Absolutely Ascot: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (All3Media)

Dress to Impress: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (ITV)

March 10

NETFLIX

Dealer — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Last Chance U: Basketball — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Marriage or Mortgage — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

HBO MAX

YOLO: Crystal Fantasy

PRIME VIDEO

Jack And Jill (2011)

March 11

NETFLIX

The Block Island Sound (2020)

Coven of Sisters — NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

Genera+ion S1A, Max Original Premiere

South ParQ Vaccination Special

Tig n’ Seek, Season 1B Premiere

HULU

Game of Talents: Series Premiere (FOX)

March 12

NETFLIX

Love Alarm: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The One — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Paper Lives — NETFLIX FILM

Paradise PD: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

YES DAY — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Own the Room – Documentary Premiere

Marvel Studios Assembled – Assembled: The Making of WandaVision

Marvel Studios: Legends – New Episodes

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Long Time Gone

Disney Junior Doc McStuffins: The Doc Is In

Disney My Music Story: Perfume

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (Seasons 1-8)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (s7)

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

HBO MAX

Isabel

Nuestras Madres (Aka Our Mothers), 2021 (HBO)

Tigtone, Season 2

HULU

kid 90: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

Cake: Season 4 Premiere (FXX)

Farewell Amor (2020)

PRIME VIDEO

Honest Thief (2020)

Making Their Mark – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

March 13

HBO MAX

Speed, 1994 (HBO)

Three Busy Debras

March 14

NETFLIX

Audrey (2020)

HBO MAX

Allen v. Farrow, Documentary Series Finale

Messy Goes to Okido

HULU

Buddy Games (2019)

Starting with Netflix, Monday brings a couple of fresh Indian productions, including acclaimed animated movie Bombay Rose. French crime series Dealer then lands on Wednesday, while Thursday delivers eerie Spanish film Coven of Sisters, about a group of women accused of witchcraft in medieval Spain. Elsewhere, Friday sees the debut of YES DAY, a family comedy starring Jennifer Garner as a mom who gives her kids free rein to do whatever they want for a day.

Disney Plus, meanwhile, has a great haul going up the same day, including a WandaVision making-of documentary, the premiere of new occasional series Marvel Studios Assembled, and Tim Burton’s time-loop fantasy movie Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children. And over on HBO Max, Thursday serves up the first batch of episodes of Lena Dunham’s comedy-drama Genera+ions and the South Park pandemic special. Meanwhile, Keanu Reeves classic Speed arrives on HBO on Saturday.

And finally, Hulu has Leonardo DiCaprio-produced documentary Kid 90 premiering on Friday, while Prime Video drops Adam Sandler comedy Jack & Jill on Wednesday and Liam Neeson actioner Honest Thief a couple of days later.

Don’t miss all of this and more on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max et al. this coming week.