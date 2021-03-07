Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime Video This Week
It’s yet another packed week for new streaming content over the next seven days. Whichever combination of subscriptions you have, there’s much to enjoy across the various major streaming platforms, from original content to classic movies to must-see TV shows to fun for all the family.
So, without further ado, here’s the full list of everything that’s coming to Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video on the week starting March 8th. Once you’ve given it a look, scroll on down to get our pick of the highlights.
March 8
NETFLIX
Bombay Begums — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Bombay Rose — NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
The Investigation, Limited Series Finale
HULU
Good Girls: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)
Shipwrecked: Complete Season 1 (Banijay)
March 9
NETFLIX
The Houseboat — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
StarBeam: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
HBO MAX
Ballmastrz: 9009, Season 2
COVID Diaries NYC, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
HULU
Absolutely Ascot: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (All3Media)
Dress to Impress: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (ITV)
March 10
NETFLIX
Dealer — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Last Chance U: Basketball — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Marriage or Mortgage — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
HBO MAX
YOLO: Crystal Fantasy
PRIME VIDEO
Jack And Jill (2011)
March 11
NETFLIX
The Block Island Sound (2020)
Coven of Sisters — NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
Genera+ion S1A, Max Original Premiere
South ParQ Vaccination Special
Tig n’ Seek, Season 1B Premiere
HULU
Game of Talents: Series Premiere (FOX)
March 12
NETFLIX
Love Alarm: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The One — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Paper Lives — NETFLIX FILM
Paradise PD: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
YES DAY — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Own the Room – Documentary Premiere
Marvel Studios Assembled – Assembled: The Making of WandaVision
Marvel Studios: Legends – New Episodes
Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Long Time Gone
Disney Junior Doc McStuffins: The Doc Is In
Disney My Music Story: Perfume
Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (Seasons 1-8)
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (s7)
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
HBO MAX
Isabel
Nuestras Madres (Aka Our Mothers), 2021 (HBO)
Tigtone, Season 2
HULU
kid 90: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)
Cake: Season 4 Premiere (FXX)
Farewell Amor (2020)
PRIME VIDEO
Honest Thief (2020)
Making Their Mark – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
March 13
HBO MAX
Speed, 1994 (HBO)
Three Busy Debras
March 14
NETFLIX
Audrey (2020)
HBO MAX
Allen v. Farrow, Documentary Series Finale
Messy Goes to Okido
HULU
Buddy Games (2019)
Starting with Netflix, Monday brings a couple of fresh Indian productions, including acclaimed animated movie Bombay Rose. French crime series Dealer then lands on Wednesday, while Thursday delivers eerie Spanish film Coven of Sisters, about a group of women accused of witchcraft in medieval Spain. Elsewhere, Friday sees the debut of YES DAY, a family comedy starring Jennifer Garner as a mom who gives her kids free rein to do whatever they want for a day.
Disney Plus, meanwhile, has a great haul going up the same day, including a WandaVision making-of documentary, the premiere of new occasional series Marvel Studios Assembled, and Tim Burton’s time-loop fantasy movie Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children. And over on HBO Max, Thursday serves up the first batch of episodes of Lena Dunham’s comedy-drama Genera+ions and the South Park pandemic special. Meanwhile, Keanu Reeves classic Speed arrives on HBO on Saturday.
And finally, Hulu has Leonardo DiCaprio-produced documentary Kid 90 premiering on Friday, while Prime Video drops Adam Sandler comedy Jack & Jill on Wednesday and Liam Neeson actioner Honest Thief a couple of days later.
Don’t miss all of this and more on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max et al. this coming week.
