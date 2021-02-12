Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime Video This Weekend

Happy Valentine’s Weekend, everybody! Ahead of February 14th this Sunday, the various major streaming platforms have got a load of great new content coming for subscribers to consume, with a lot of it making for perfect romantic viewing. Even if you’re not in the mood for a love story, though, don’t worry, as there’s plenty else to choose from on whichever combination of Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video you use.

First of all, Netflix drops five new originals this Friday the 12th, including reality show Buried by the Bernards, British cooking series Nadiya Bakes and Mexican animated film Xico’s Journey. The streamer’s big movie of the week, though, is To All the Boys: Always and Forever, the third and closing chapter of the smash hit YA romcom franchise starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo.

For more, check out the full list of new additions below:

February 12

NETFLIX

Buried by the Bernards — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nadiya Bakes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hate by Dani Rovira — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

To All The Boys: Always And Forever — NETFLIX FILM

Xico’s Journey — NETFLIX FAMILY

DISNEY+

Life Below Zero: The Next Generation (s1)

Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones (s1)

Marvel’s Behind the Mask

WandaVision – New Episode

Inside Pixar: Portraits – Second Batch

HBO MAX

Dunkirk, 2017 (HBO)

El Inconveniente (Aka One Careful Owner), 2021 (HBO)

Havana Street Party Presents: Beatriz Luengo (HBO)

Judas and the Black Messiah, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

Very Scary People, Season 2

HULU

Into the Dark: Tentacles: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

2067 (2020)

You’re Next (2013)

PRIME VIDEO

Map Of Tiny Perfect Things – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Clifford – Amazon Original Series: New Episodes

February 13

NETFLIX

Monsoon (2019)

HBO MAX

The Book Of Eli, 2010 (HBO)

HULU

Hip Hop Uncovered: Documentary Series Premiere (FX)

February 14

HBO MAX

The Lady And The Dale, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Season 8 Premiere (HBO)

Meanwhile, Disney Plus delivers a load of Marvel content – kids animated short series Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones, fascinating behind-the-scenes documentary Behind the Mask and the latest outing of WandaVision. Not to mention a new batch of episodes of Inside Pixar and survival show Life Below Zero: The Next Generation.

Moving on to HBO and HBO Max, Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk arrives on the former today, while Warner Bros.’ latest major movie release, dropping in cinemas and on streaming simultaneously, is Judas and the Black Messiah, a biopic taking a look at the Black Panther Party during the civil rights movement in the 1960s starring Daniel Kaluuya. Meanwhile, a new season of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver premieres on Sunday.

Looking for some horror this Valentine’s? Then don’t miss Into the Dark: Tentacles on Hulu, the most recent episode of Blumhouse’s monthly anthology series. Sci-fi film 2067 and slasher You’re Next likewise drop today and last but not least, Prime Video debuts high-concept teen romcom The Map of Tiny Perfect Things starring Freaky‘s Kathryn Newton.

