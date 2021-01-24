Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime This Week

It’s the last week of January, and the various major streaming services have a lot of new content to offer over the next seven days to send off the first month of 2021 in style. Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video have a range of fresh movies and TV shows, both originals and newly licensed, coming up, and here’s your full guide to everything hitting streaming for the week beginning January 25th.

January 26

NETFLIX

Go Dog Go — NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX

Babylon 5

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel

January 27

NETFLIX

50M2 (Season 1) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Accomplice

Bonding (Season 2) — NETFLIX FILM

Penguin Bloom — NETFLIX FILM

Outlander (Season 4) — NETFLIX FILM

HULU

Mixed-Ish: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

The Haves and Have Nots: Complete Season 7B (OWN)

January 28

NETFLIX

June & Kopi — NETFLIX FILM

January 29

NETFLIX

Below Zero (Bajocero) — NETFLIX FILM

The Dig — NETFLIX FILM

Finding ‘Ohana — NETFLIX FILM

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

DISNEY+

Dinosaurs (s1)

Dinosaurs (s2)

Dinosaurs (s3)

Dinosaurs (s4)

Epic

The Incredible Dr. Pol

Ramona and Beezus

Texas Storm Squad

WandaVision – New Episode

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: A Promise Kept (Finale)

HBO MAX

¡Animo Juventud! (Aka Go Youth!), 2021

What I Like About You

The Little Things

HULU

Jann: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Distribution 360)

PRIME VIDEO

Chick Fight (2020)

Mortal (2020)

January 31

NETFLIX

Fatima (2020)

While there are unusually no new arrivals due on Monday across any of the platforms, Tuesday brings pre-school animation Go Dog Go to Netflix and, for sci-fi fans, all of Babylon 5 to HBO Max. Wednesday then delivers a bunch of new Netflix content, including another acclaimed indie drama – Penguin Bloom, starring Naomi Watts and Andrew Lincoln, in his first post-Walking Dead role. Prime, meanwhile, adds season 2 of ABC comedy Mixed-Ish the same day.

On Thursday, Netflix shares Indonesian family comedy June & Kopi, while Friday brings a load of great stuff to Disney Plus. There are all four seasons of 90s cult favorite Dinosaurs, 2013 animated movie Epic, Selena Gomez flick Ramona and Beezus and the latest episode of Marvel’s WandaVision, which promises to deepen the mystery of the mind-bending MCU series.

The same day, The Little Things releases on HBO Max and in theaters. The neo-noir crime thriller stars Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto. Meanwhile, Prime adds fantasy flick Mortal and Bella Thorne comedy Chick Fight, and Hulu delivers both seasons of Canadian sitcom Jann. Last but not least, faith-based film Fatima drops on Netflix on January 31st.

