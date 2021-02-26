Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime This Weekend

Get ready to say goodbye to February, but before you do, the various streaming services are delivering a heap of fresh content to see you through until at least March 1st. Saturday and Sunday are actually pretty quiet this week for new arrivals, but there’s tons of good stuff going up on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Prime Video today.

Let’s start with Netflix, which has six titles debuting for Friday, half of which are originals. Specifically, the streamer is offering up three international films for your enjoyment. French language animated movie Bigfoot Family, Italian romance Caught by a Wave and Spanish romcom Crazy About Her. As for the licensed content, there’s Viggo Mortensen drama Captain Fantastic, action thriller No Escape and Paul Rudd comedy Our Idiot Brother.

Moving on to Disney Plus, the Mouse House has over a dozen treats for subscribers today. Enjoy classic Disney Channel shows like Pair of Kings and American Dragon: Jake Long, the penultimate episode of WandaVision and Myth: A Frozen Tale, a new short film set in the kingdom of Arendelle as narrated by Frozen 2‘s Evan Rachel Wood.

For more, check out the full list of all the additions to the major streaming platforms this weekend below:

NETFLIX

Bigfoot Family — NETFLIX FAMILY

Caught by a Wave — NETFLIX FILM

Crazy About Her — NETFLIX FILM

Captain Fantastic (2016)

No Escape (2015)

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

DISNEY+

Car SOS (s8)

Disney Channel Games 2008 (s1)

Disney Illuminations Firework Show Disneyland Paris

Disney Pair of Kings (s1-3)

Disney Roll it Back (s1)

Disney’s American Dragon: Jake Long (s1-2)

Mickey Go Local (s1)

Okavango: River of Dreams

Secrets of Sulphur Springs (First 5 Episodes)

Shanghai Disney Resort Grand Opening Gala

Myth: A Frozen Tale – Premiere

WandaVision – New Episode

HBO MAX

Blade Runner 2049, 2017 (HBO)

Lupe, 2021 (HBO)

Painting With John, Season Finale (HBO)

Tom & Jerry, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

HULU

The United States vs. Billie Holiday (2021) (Hulu Original)

Florence Foster Jenkins (2016)

PRIME VIDEO

The Informer (2020)

Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers – IMDb TV Original: Limited Series

February 27

HBO MAX

Bill And Ted’s Bogus Journey, 1991 (HBO)

Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure, 1989 (HBO)

How It Really Happened, Season 5

As for Hulu, don’t miss original biopic The United States vs. Billie Holiday and 2016 Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant comedy Florence Foster Jenkins. Over on Prime, meanwhile, catch crime thriller The Informer and basketball docuseries Top Class. Last but not least, HBO Max delivers the biggest new release of the weekend in Tom & Jerry, a live-action/animation hybrid family flick starring Chloe Grace Moretz. The first two Bill & Teds then drop on HBO on Saturday.

What will you be catching on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, etc. this weekend, though? Let us know in the usual place.