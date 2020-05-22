Here’s What’s Coming To Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, And Other Streaming Platforms This Weekend

With the long weekend upon us, there’s a good chance you’ll be looking for some new shows or movies to watch, especially if you’ll be sheltering-in-place. Thankfully, there’s a lot of new content coming to all your favorite streaming platforms, so we thought we’d provide a bit of a rundown on what you can watch this Memorial Day weekend.

Over on Netflix, the biggest addition comes in the form of The Lovebirds, a new comedy starring Kumail Nanjiana and Issa Rae as a couple who have been wrongfully accused of committing a murder. While it released to somewhat mixed reception, it’s certainly scoring much higher than The Wrong Missy, while also proving to be equally as popular with Netflix subscribers. For those who like more raunch content, the second season of Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series debuted, and reality TV fans Selling Sunset, which received a new batch of episodes. Other additions include History 101, Just Go With It, and Control Z, a Netflix Original about a hacker who begins releasing students’ sensitive secrets.

Over on Disney Plus, the House of Mouse has added a few classic films (including Hello, Dolly! and Fantastic Mr. Fox) as well as a few brand new seasons of a handful of shows, including Marvel’s Future Adventures. Hulu and Amazon Prime Video subscribers will be able to catch last year’s Rocketman, and HBO customers can check out Ready or Not.

Here’s a full list of new content, sorted by streaming service.

Netflix

Control Z

History 101

Just Go With It

Selling Sunset (Season 2)

The Lovebirds

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series (Season 2)

Dynasty (Season 3)

Disney Plus

The Boys: The Sherman Brothers’ Story

Disney Just Roll with It (Season 1)

Disney Mech-X4 (Seasons 1 and 2)

Disney Vampirina (Season 2)

Disneyland Goes to the World’s Fair

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Heartland Docs, DVM (Season 1)

Hello, Dolly!

Marvel’s Future Adventures (Season 2)

Zenimation (Season 1)

The Big Fib (Season 1)

Hulu

Rocketman

Top End Wedding

Premature

Pointer and the Thief

Holey Moley (Season 2 premiere)

To Tell The Truth (Season 2 premiere)

Amazon Prime Video

Rocketman

Come to Daddy

Homecoming (Season 2)

HBO

Ready or Not

Run (Season finale)

Admittedly, it’s not the most exciting lineup, but Rocketman and The Lovebirds will keep you entertained for a few hours. We’re curious though, what are you planning to watch this weekend? Let us know in the comments below!