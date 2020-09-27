Here’s How Black Bolt Could Look When He Debuts In The MCU

Marvel Studios have an almost unblemished track record of success, which has turned the MCU into the biggest and most popular brand in the industry in little over a decade, but Inhumans retains a level of infamy as the only movie in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that was announced and given a release date, but never made it to the big screen.

Hoping to right those wrongs, the alien race were first introduced in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., before the titular group were given their own spinoff show. Unfortunately, though, Inhumans was savaged by fans and critics alike and found itself canceled after just eight episodes when ratings plummeted, and the series still holds the unwanted reputation of being the single worst thing to ever come out of the MCU.

However, now that Kevin Feige has admitted that none of the previous small screen outings will be regarded as official canon, rumors have been making the rounds that the Inhumans movie could find itself back on the table as the studio look to prove a point by getting it right this time.

Back in the day, Vin Diesel was attached to play leader Black Bolt, and the action star has admitted that he’d still happily suit up if he was eventually given the opportunity. Of course, it would be ironic to have a major A-lister like Diesel play two characters in the MCU that speak a combined total of one word between them, but whoever ends up in the role, you can rest assured that Black Bolt is indeed going to be entering the franchise soon and some recent fan art from BossLogic has now imagined how the character may look when he debuts, giving him a new and terrifying horror-influenced redesign.

The Eternals seem to have replaced the Inhumans as the subjects of a mega budget ensemble sci-fi, but with the MCU continuing to expand at a rapid rate, it can’t be ruled out that they’ll make their way to the big screen in the not too distant future. It just remains to be seen if it’ll be Diesel playing Black Bolt, or someone else in the role.