Daisy Ridley Reveals Recent Meeting With Kathleen Kennedy

When you join a franchise like Star Wars, which is known the world over and has retained a position at the forefront of popular culture for almost 45 years, it’s going to follow you around for the rest of your career. Mark Hamill has long since embraced that fact, while Harrison Ford remains hilariously ambivalent, but the most recent batch of newcomers are still getting used to it.

Daisy Ridley and John Boyega will be facing questions about a galaxy far, far away everywhere they go for the foreseeable future, and that’s without even mentioning the relentless speculation linking both of the Sequel Trilogy’s leads to various movies and Disney Plus shows, many of which don’t even officially exist outside of the rumor mill.

Boyega said he’s be open to a Star Wars comeback if J.J. Abrams and Kathleen Kennedy were involved, while Ridley revealed in a new interview with Grazia that she recently met with the Lucasfilm president, which is sure to get some tongues wagging online.

“They were my people for so many years! John and I met when we were both 21, we were so young. We started this thing together in our early twenties and now I’m 29. But we all keep in touch, even though John is the busiest man in the world. I went for breakfast with Kathy Kennedy the other day which was so nice.”

Completely ruling out more Star Wars one day in the future would be futile, because Ford probably never thought he’d be returning as Han Solo over 30 years after Return of the Jedi, so maybe one day we’ll see the polarizing Rey Skywalker wielding her lightsaber again.