Star Wars’ John Boyega Wants To Join Netflix’s Bridgerton

Star Wars veteran John Boyega is looking to get into the period drama game. Netflix’s smash-hit Bridgerton made the genre cool again, with the Regency-era romance becoming one of the streaming giant’s biggest ever original series when it debuted last December. The only hitch is that leading man Regé-Jean Page isn’t returning for the upcoming second season – but Boyega has now pitched himself as a good choice for Page’s replacement.

During an actor’s roundtable chat conducted by The Hollywood Reporter, Boyega revealed that he wants in on the Bridgerton action, suggesting that he could be the “new guy” in the Shondaland phenomenon. “I’m trying to get that Bridgerton money, man. I need to wear them skintights,” Boyega told Page. “I need to be the new guy up in there… But, honestly, something like that. Give me a horse and a lovely maiden and all of that.”

When Page reacted, jokingly indicating that he didn’t receive much of a paycheck for Bridgerton, Boyega shot back: “Tell you what, I’ll have that Star Wars money, you can have the Bridgerton money.”

Of course, Bridgerton fans will know that there isn’t actually a vacancy going. Season 2 is set to focus on Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and his love life. This was always the plan even before Page elected not to return for season 2, where he would have had a recurring presence as Simon Bassett AKA the Duke of Hastings. His on-screen wife, Phoebe Dynevor, will still reprise her role as Daphne without him, however.

But, hey, there’s always room for Boyega to drop on by for a future season of Bridgerton. Alternatively, maybe there’s a period drama in the works over in Hollywood somewhere that he can win a role in. In the meantime, Boyega will next be seen in crime comedy-drama Naked Singularity, which enters theaters this August. He’s also due to star in the much-anticipated Attack the Block sequel.

As for Bridgerton, season 2 is currently filming in the UK. The series has already been renewed through season 4.