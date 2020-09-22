Daniel Radcliffe Reportedly Open To Harry Potter Return, But Only If J.K. Rowling Isn’t Involved

The fact that Daniel Radcliffe is one of the most interesting young actors in the industry is often overlooked based entirely on the fact that he’ll always be best known for playing the title character in the Harry Potter franchise. That sort of association with a role is very difficult to shake, no matter how hard you try.

The 31 year-old has spent the better part of a decade, though, actively shying away from big paychecks and easy gigs to challenge himself as an actor in a variety of different parts across multiple genres. The closest comparison would be Robert Pattinson, who went down a similar path following the conclusion of The Twilight Saga, but eventually ended up being cast as Batman.

Radcliffe has seemingly accepted the fact that Harry Potter will define his entire career at this point, and he’ll have to keep talking about it for the rest of his days, but he’s also refused to definitively rule out a return in the future. In fact, once the Fantastic Beasts well runs dry, you’d imagine that The Cursed Child is next in line for a big screen adaptation, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Ahsoka Tano will appear in The Mandalorian and Ryan Reynolds had a secret cameo in Hobbs & Shaw – that the Guns Akimbo star is open to the idea of a cameo or even a proper return to the role, but he has one condition.

According to our intel, Radcliffe would only consider an appearance in the Wizarding World if J.K. Rowling isn’t involved in whichever project he signs up for, as he looks to distance himself from the author’s controversial series of statements. It seems the studio would need to pick between star and creator, then, though we already know which one the fans would instantly throw their support behind.

In any case, it’s nice to hear that the actor hasn’t totally ruled out a return and is still open to it, and it’ll be interesting to see if Warner Bros. decides to honor his request.