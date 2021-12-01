Danny DeVito says he’d be happy to play Penguin again

Much like the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, once it was confirmed that Warner Bros. and DC Films’ The Flash would be multiversal in nature, anybody to have played a major role in one of the comic book company’s blockbusters found themselves linked with a cameo.

While there’s almost certainly going to be at least one or two deep cuts from DC lore in the Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut outside of Michael Keaton’s Batman, it isn’t going to be the cavalcade of nonstop surprise guests that the revolving door of speculation would have you believe.

Inevitably, Danny DeVito’s Penguin was one of the names touted, and while cold water was poured on that one a long time ago, the veteran actor admitted to Forbes that he’d be happy to get back into the makeup chair as Oswald Cobblepot, but only with Tim Burton’s blessing.

“I feel like it’s not out of the question that the Penguin will return someday, but this is all up to Tim, whether or not Tim wants to do this. I would say that could be in the cards because we ain’t dead yet. We could do a continuation of what we had in the past because that was truly a brilliant movie. They afforded me that opportunity and I feel very grateful and would I like to revisit it? Why not! It was a really great moment in time for me.”

Behind The Scenes Photos From Tim Burton's Batman Returns That Every Fan Should See 1 of 16

Click to skip





























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

We’re getting a brand new version of Penguin in just a few months when an unrecognizable Colin Farrell makes his DC debut in The Batman, so it’s hard to imagine a world where 77 year-old Danny DeVito would end up getting the call to see the franchise double down on Cobblepots, as great as it would be to witness.