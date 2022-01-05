We’re getting a hilarious follow-up from Daredevil showrunner Steven DeKnight on his comments regarding a desire to direct a new Superman movie with Henry Cavill.

The quip comes to us from DeKnight’s Twitter, in which he retweeted a story about his initial Superman comment.

“I should put it out there that I’m also interested in someone giving me 200 million dollars with no strings attached and see if that gets traction,’ De Knight said, parodying the exorbitant costs of making big-budget comic book films these days. Check out the Tweet for yourself below.

I should put it out there that I’m also interested in someone giving me 200 million dollars with no strings attached and see if that gets traction. https://t.co/5FcHCbq3vW — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) January 4, 2022

Anyone who has taken at least a cursory glance at the r/DC_Cinematic subreddit will know that many fans absolutely love Cavill as planet Krypton’s Kal-El, despite his future in the film franchise being far from certain.

If DeKnight had his way, he would bring Cavill back to the big screen as Clark Kent, a role the actor has not played since Justice League (both the Joss Whedon and Zack Snyder varieties). According to the post he retweeted, the plot of DeKnight’s rhetorical Man of Steel sequel would pit the Kryptonian against the villain Brainiac.

Though Cavill has only made three appearances as Superman — in Man of Steel, Batman Vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League — he has been a central figure to the first leg of the DC film franchise and even expressed interest in returning to the role.

Another director, the Kingsman’s Matthew Vaughn, also said he’d like to direct Cavill in another Superman movie.

With fans, the actor himself and directors seemingly lining up around the block, we sure hope Warner Bros. will read the tea leaves like they successfully did by releasing the mythical “Synder Cut” of Justice League to the world earlier this year and re-establish Cavill as Superman in the DC film franchise.