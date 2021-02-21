Darth Maul Reportedly Returning To Star Wars Very Soon

Having made a surprise cameo in Solo: A Star Wars Story as an integral member of the Crimson Dawn syndicate, it looked obvious that plans were in place for Darth Maul to make a significant return to the franchise. Unfortunately, Han’s origin story bombed at the box office, but we’ve still seen plenty of abandoned projects set in a galaxy far, far away resurrected in some form.

George Lucas never got to make his Sequel Trilogy but we got one anyway after Disney purchased Lucasfilm, while The Book of Boba Fett hits Disney Plus in December, years after James Mangold was attached to direct the bounty hunter’s solo movie. Maul’s old nemesis Obi-Wan Kenobi was also destined for the big screen before the concept was refitted as a limited series, and the Dathomir native has inevitably found himself linked with the show on a regular basis.

In fact, there’ve even been some compelling arguments about how Maul could organically fit into the story based on the very few details we know about Obi-Wan so far. Of course, nothing can be 100% confirmed just yet, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Hayden Christensen would be back as Anakin Skywalker long before it was confirmed – that Darth Sidious’ former apprentice is locked in for a return to Star Wars and it’s going to happen “very soon.”

While the exact movie or TV show he’ll appear in remains unclear, Obi-Wan Kenobi is surely the most obvious candidate. After all, Ray Park hinted at a comeback very recently, cameras are set to star rolling in a matter of weeks and Ewan McGregor’s title hero has plenty of history and unfinished business with Darth Maul, making it both the most plausible and likely scenario by far.