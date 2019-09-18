Even before we knew the title or any sort of details, there’ve been all kinds of theories and rumors about Darth Vader maybe showing up in what we now know to be called Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Of course, the fact that Vader’s former Sith master Emperor Palpatine will play a key role and that his surname’s in the title has only increased fans’ hopes that this will happen.

And while we can’t yet confirm whether he makes an appearance in the flesh, or the cloak, We Got This Covered can at least reveal one major connection that Rise of Skywalker has to Vader. Our sources – the same ones who told us Ewan McGregor is returning as Obi-Wan and that Rey will have a special connection to Palpatine, which has since been confirmed by Making Star Wars – have outlined a subplot of the movie which will see Kylo Ren inherit a MacGuffin that was previously owned by his beloved grandpappy.

Apparently, an unknown female alien will hand Kylo a radar device of some sort. She tells him that it originally belonged to Vader and this same device will eventually lead him to the planet that Palpatine’s hiding out on. We haven’t yet heard anything else about Anakin Skywalker’s influence on the film, but for now, at least, it seems that there will be this small connection.

Of course, we’ve previously revealed exactly how Palpatine will fit into the narrative, with our sources also explaining that the Emperor never actually died in Return of the Jedi and has been recuperating on some distant world. What’s more, he’s used the time to build himself a fleet of Death Stars. He aims to coax both Kylo and Rey over to his side as well to be the new emperor and empress of his dark empire.

Circling back to Vader though, tell us, would you like to see him more involved in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? Or is the one reference enough for you? As always, share your thoughts with us down below.