Dave Bautista Reportedly Wants His Own Mortal Kombat Movie

It may have been described as a “top asset” by WarnerMedia executive Brad Wilson, but as things stand a sequel to the Mortal Kombat reboot has yet to be given the official green light, although everyone’s expecting it to be a mere formality at this stage.

Obviously, that hasn’t done anything to dampen the talk that we’re getting everything from DCEU crossovers, animated movies and TV shows, plans for a shared universe that could one day rival the MCU, HBO Max live-action projects and almost everything in between, with one of the major talking points being the identity of the actor to eventually fill the role of Johnny Cage.

However, insider Daniel Richtman is now offering that Dave Bautista wants his own standalone Mortal Kombat effort, spun off from a character he’ll play in the sequels to Simon McQuoid’s opener. Of course, not only has the second installment not been given the go-ahead quite yet, but there’s no official word on whether the Guardians of the Galaxy star is even circling the prospective franchise, never mind the identity of who he’s allegedly got his sights set on.

That being said, there has been some online support behind the idea of Bautista filling the armor of Shao Kahn, and he’s no stranger to throwing on protective gear for a fantasy film having made one of his first onscreen appearances in The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption, which he coincidentally followed up immediately afterwards with a supporting role in martial arts cult favorite The Man with the Iron Fists, while he also battered a tomato can in his one and only professional MMA fight back in 2012.

Given the dearth of details it’s harder to read much further into the situation, but looking at his filmography to date, Mortal Kombat isn’t exactly outside of Bautista’s wheelhouse.