Dave Bautista Reportedly Still Pushing To Play Bane

Dave Bautista may have admitted that part of the reason he’s planning to retire as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Drax the Destroyer after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is his age, given that the former professional wrestler is going to be 54 years old when James Gunn’s threequel hits theaters in May 2023, and he’s not sold on the idea of spending hours in the makeup chair and then remaining shirtless for almost the entire shoot for any longer than he has to.

However, based on the constant words coming out of the man’s mouth, you can bet on the fact he’d jump at the chance to play Bane were it to come his way. Bautista has never been shy in calling it his dream role, revealing that he pitched himself as the Batman villain when he was meeting Warner Bros. for an entirely different project, and he’s even gone to great lengths explaining why he’d be the perfect fit for the hulking bad guy.

Dave Bautista Becomes Bane In This Batman Fan Art 1 of 2

It hasn’t happened yet, but we’re nonetheless hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Ben Kingsley was returning as Trevor Slattery in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings long before it was confirmed – that the Army of the Dead star is still pushing hard for the part, and he’ll no doubt carry on in that vein for the foreseeable future unless somebody else is cast instead.

We’ve heard constant rumblings that a Bane project is in the works, but the scuttlebutt can’t agree whether or not Bautista is involved, but you’d have to imagine the WB execs would living in fear if they were to hire anybody other than Big Dave, knowing full well that both the internet and the ex-WWE grappler would be on the warpath should he be overlooked.